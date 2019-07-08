Stevie Wonder taking a break from performing to undergo kidney transplant

The 'Superstition' singer made the announcement during a London concert on Saturday
Stevie Wonder’s concert in London on Saturday night was eventful, just not in the way fans might’ve expected.
At the tail end of a British Summer Time performance in Hyde Park, the 69-year-old finished singing his hit 1972 song “Superstition” and announced to the crowd that he will be taking a break from performing to undergo kidney transplant surgery.
“So what’s gonna happen is this: I’m going to have surgery,” Wonder told the crowd, as shown in footage shot by a BBC News reporter. “I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year.”
“I’m all good, I’m all good, I’m all good,” he repeated to assure his fans. “I have a donor, it’s all good. I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love.”
On Wednesday, the Detroit Free Press reported Wonder was quietly suffering “a serious but manageable health issue” and had allegedly been traveling with a medical team as he continues to perform. Wonder’s longtime friend, musician Joan Belgrave, told the outlet, “He’s got some health challenges, but he doesn’t want a big PR thing out of this.”
On Sunday, presumably in response to reports of this kind, Wonder said, “You ain’t got to hear no rumors about nothin’, I told you what’s up. I’m good.”
According to the Associated Press, he noted that there will be three more shows to do before taking his break.
