Lil Nas X accidentally blocks BBC cameras while bolting after interview

Lil Nas X learned a valuable lesson about TV interviews Friday when he accidentally walked in front of the camera while exiting an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

“Nas, can we just say, you just walked right across our camera shot,” host Charlie Stayt told the “Old Town Road” rapper after his mistake, laughing. “You see, you know how to steal the show.”

Stayt used the moment to teach the overnight sensation what he should do in the future: “So the way this works is you have to sit there so you don’t go in front of the cameras.”

Looking embarrassed by the flub, Lil Nas X promised Stayt and cohost Naga Munchetty he learned his lesson.

“OK, next time it won’t happen,” he said with a smile.

As the video made the rounds on social media, the rapper shared the clip and added, “lmfaooo I didn’t know” via Twitter.

Lil Nas X has dominated the Billboard Hot 100 Charts lately, with his and Billy Ray Cyrus’ collaboration “Old Town Road” claiming the top spot for 13 weeks. Nas also made headlines recently by coming out as gay in celebration of Pride Month.

