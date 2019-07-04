Shawn Mendes shares sweet clip of 'a little angel' giving him a kiss

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes has the internet’s hearts melting faster than a popsicle on the Fourth of July.

On Thursday, the “If I Can’t Have You” crooner shared a sweet video on social media, in which he reaches down to hug a young fan, who in turn surprises the singer with a kiss on the cheek. The girl can be seen smiling ear-to-ear afterward.

“Got a kiss from a little Angel in Denver the other night x,” he captioned the black-and-white clip, which he posted to his Instagram.

The video, which currently has over 2 million likes, was favorited by fans and stars alike. Fellow pop star Halsey commented on the video, writing, “Why are you the sweetest boy in the world.”

Mendes recently made waves online for his part in another video: the steamy music video for “Señorita,” his duet with Camila Cabello. The Latin hit debuted on the US Billboard Hot 100 at No. 2. It is the duo’s second collaboration after 2015’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Watch the sweet moment between Mendes and the young fan above.

