Lil Nas X seemingly comes out in Pride Day post: 'Thought it was obvious'

Lil Nas X is celebrating the end of Pride Month with a special message to his fans.

The “Old Town Road” rapper appeared to come out as gay on Twitter Sunday, asking his followers to listen more carefully to “C7osure (You like),” a track off of his recent EP 7.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” X wrote, along with a rainbow emoji.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

In the song, he croons, “Brand new places I’ll choose and I’ll go, I know / Embracin’ this news I behold unfolding / I know, I know, I know it don’t feel like it’s time / But I look back at this moment, I’ll see that I’m fine.”

Lil Nas X offered another hint in a followup tweet, posting a zoomed in image of his EP cover art, showing one of the buildings in the background cityscape lit up in rainbow colors. He captioned the photo, “deadass thought I made it obvious.”

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

X’s tweet was met with an outpouring of support on social media. Some, like TV host Jawn Murray, expressed concern that the rapper, whose genre-blending hit “Old Town Road” was removed from the country charts earlier this year, would have further trouble finding acceptance in the country music scene after seeming to come out.

Kudos to Lil Nas X for sharing his truth… But he was already having a problem being Black in Country Music, now they’re definitely not gonna rock with him. https://t.co/qrSHcUanpy #LilNasX #c7osure #OldTownRoad #Pride — Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) July 1, 2019

Congrats … very proud — Sophia (@SophiaCannon) July 1, 2019

if @LilNasX wants to make out I’m here — Nicola Foti (@soundlyawake) July 1, 2019

So you mean to tell me the old town road rapper @LilNasX who's been on top of the charts for weeks and weeks and weeks just came out? The one who made the big hit? Wut? I'm inspired as hell. And very tearful. Thanks, bro. #Pride pic.twitter.com/TPIKn5v7rr — Kenidra4Humanity (@KenidraRWoods_) July 1, 2019

Lil Nas X is also having fun with fans responding to the message, retweeting jokes and congratulations from fans and colleagues in the music industry.

Absolutely no one:@LilNasX : i thought it was obvious pic.twitter.com/JHAnLL7Kvo — rosemary (@Rolocolen) July 1, 2019

The announcement is just the latest moment this year for the Atlanta rapper to celebrate. Riding high off his smash hit single “Old Town Road” and its various remixes, X released his eight-track EP earlier this month, featuring Cardi B, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, and, of course, Billy Ray Cyrus.

As EW previewed, the EP blends genres from country to trap to pop-punk, and even includes some slow jams alongside its energetic bops. Nine Inch Nails’ Atticus Ross and Blink-182’s Travis Barker have writing credits on the new record, and the track “Panini” interpolates parts of Nirvana’s “In Bloom.”

