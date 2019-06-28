The breakup anthem of the summer might not be written by Taylor Swift. Instead, rappers Carnage, G-Eazy, and Wiz Khalifa are vying for the title with the release of “Wait For Me.”

“I wrote this song when I was on a break and locked in my house in Vegas with Prinze George,” Carnage tells EW exclusively. “I sent it to G and he automatically loved it. We’ve all been through breakups. I think G and Wiz have a different perspective since they’ve both been in majorly public relationships. Both are such heartthrobs that always have girls after them, it was time we heard from them on the topic. I think it’s very refreshing.”

As Carnage notes, both G-Eazy and Wiz Khalifa have had their share of high-profile romances (Khalifa was once married to Amber Rose; G-Eazy dated the singer Halsey). These days, G tries to keep his love life under wraps. “I prefer to tell those stories through my music,” he says, when asked to share a bad breakup story. “It’s easier for me to articulate it in a song than to describe a story through an interview.” He admits that there are details of a bad breakup in “Wait For Me,” but he wouldn’t share specifics. “I think accepting when something is dead and gone, it can be difficult. Especially when you have to take responsibility for what you did to cause things to fall apart. But that’s just a part of being human.” (In his “Wait For Me” verse, G raps, “Your friends say don’t say sorry, stay here let him do it/ They say steer away from me/ They still have hate for me… Know the deal, do your research and a case study/ All he do is cheat, at least he did that faithfully.”)

Carnage was more forthcoming when asked about his worst breakup story.

“It was when I broke up with my girl a couple of years ago when I was in Brazil,” he says. “I was on tour and me and my girl had already been fighting, so we hadn’t really talked in a couple of days. When my boy went by my house to move some furniture, he found about 30 blown up condoms on my floor. They all had major paragraphs written on them [telling me it was over]. So, I texted her asking what all that was about. She said, ‘Oh wow, we left those two weeks ago.’ So, she technically had broken up with me two weeks ago.”

Having been through their fair share of breakups, the duo have advice for those experiencing one themselves. “Don’t date anyone who is crazy,” says Carnage, laughing. Adds G, “Music always helped me. When I need to escape, I listen to all kinds of music, from the Beatles to Johnny Cash to Radiohead.”

But the “Me, Myself & I” hitmaker also understands “what comes with the territory” of dating as a celebrity, especially when the other person is just as high profile as you.

“I don’t want to complain about it or make too much of a big deal because at the end of the day, this is what we signed up for,” he says. “You live a life in the public eye and of course it can get difficult when people are up in your business and judging you. You just have to learn how to filter it out sometimes in order to sustain your mental health.”

He added, “[People] fall in love with an idea — what they see through their lens. But they don’t know the inner workings of the relationship, like what goes on day-to-day. They just see what they see. And so, they base opinions off that.”

You can check out the music video for “Wait for Me” above.

