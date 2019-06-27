Taylor Swift to headline Amazon Prime Day concert hosted by Jane Lynch

Alexa, play Taylor Swift.

As part of its upcoming Prime Day, Amazon Music announced Thursday that Swift will headline a concert, which will stream live on Prime Video at 9 p.m. ET on July 10. The musical event, which is exclusively available to Prime members, will be available in over 200 countries and will be available to watch the next day on-demand for a limited time.

In addition to the pop phenom, Dua Lipa, Becky G, and SZA will also perform at the concert, which will be hosted by none other than Glee and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Jane Lynch.

“We can’t wait to celebrate Prime Day with an extraordinary night of unforgettable performances, for members around the globe,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, in a statement. “Prime Day brings members the best of both entertainment and shopping. To celebrate, we’ve curated a lineup across multiple genres with performances from artists our customers love. We’re looking forward to celebrating Prime Day with this can’t-miss, one-of-a-kind event.”

Swifties can expect the singer to perform her new singles “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down” off of her upcoming seventh album, Lover, which hits shelves (and Amazon!) on Aug. 23.

