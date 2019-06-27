Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey team up for Charlie's Angels theme song

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Are Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey a new trio of Charlie’s Angels? It sure sounds like it … but just don’t call them angels.

The pop stars have teamed up for a new song for Elizabeth Banks‘ Charlie’s Angels reboot movie. The empowering, upbeat song can be heard in the new trailer for the film that dropped Thursday. Lyrics include Cyrus singing, “Keep your pretty mouth shut,” with Grande following up with, “Don’t call me angel,” and Del Rey adding, “We in it together but don’t call me angel.”

“We were inspired by ‘Independent Women’ and Destiny’s Child with the last set of movies,” Banks told PEOPLE about the new theme song for the movie. “I feel really grateful that this incredible group of artists took inspiration from these films as well and felt like working together as women, and [it] thematically matched up with the exact movie that we were making.”

While Banks — who directed, co-wrote the script, and costars in the new movie along with Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott — couldn’t reveal the name of the song, she did gush about the track’s star power.

“I’m thrilled that three of my favorite artists ended up doing a song for the film,” she said. “It’s really exciting. I can’t wait for people to see it, actually in full, in the film and to hear it when the single drops.”

Having Cyrus, Grande, and Del Rey collaborate on the new Charlie’s Angels theme song fits into the tradition previously established with 2000’s Charlie’s Angels that featured Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women” on the soundtrack.

And fun fact: the new Charlie’s Angels isn’t just a reboot; it’s actually a continuation of the story first introduced in the ’70s TV series and the 2000 movie and 2003 sequel. Banks’ Charlie’s Angels installment connects all the past properties for the first time so it’s only fitting that it gets an epic team-up of the world’s biggest pop stars for the theme song.

Cyrus and Grande had actually teased the arrival of the collaboration one day early on Twitter and Instagram.

Charlie’s Angels also stars Sir Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Tucker, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, and Djimon Hounsou, and hits theaters Nov. 15.

Related content: