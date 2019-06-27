Image zoom Oasis Media

J Balvin and Bad Bunny have been teasing their anticipated collaborative album Oasis since early 2018 — and it finally dropped Friday night in the same secretive manner as the production itself.

Balvin gives fans a proper greeting in the first seconds of the eight-track release: “Bienvenidos al Oasis (Welcome to the Oasis),” he says on opener “Mojadita.” With it, the pair set the mood for what happens when you bring together two artists who love to weave in and out of the genres they’re known for.

A perfect example of this can be heard on new track “Un Peso.” Featuring Marciano Cantero of Latin rock band Enanitos Verdes, the vulnerable ballad — about a relationship that has ended and a woman who needs to accept she’s been forgiven for misdeeds — has the trio pouring their pain out over lonely acoustic guitar strumming. If you hadn’t heard Balvin and Bunny’s music before this record, you would never guess they were known as urban Latino artists. Their choices on Oasis (Cantero, along with Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi, are the only two features on the record) further cement the pair’s commitment to a cross-pollination of genres, cultures, languages, and styles in their work.

But fans of the urban sounds that made the Colombian and Puerto Rican superstars dominate the charts won’t be disappointed. The album’s first single, “Qué Pretendes,” mixes heartfelt emotions with bad-boy lyrics the duo are famous for. And “Cuidado Por Ahi” is the song you’ll be bumping in your ride all summer long.

Balvin and Bunny — who were both featured on Cardi B’s 2018 smash “I Like It” — have come a long way since they first arrived on the scene, and they’re continuing to change the industry along the way.

You can check out the full tracklist of Oasis below, along with the video for “Qué Pretendes.” Now that the album is finally out, only one question remains: When will the busy pair have enough time to take this show on the road?

Oasis Tracklist

“Mojaita” “Yo Le Llego” “Cuidao Por Ahi” “Qué Pretendes” “La Cancion” “Un Peso” featuring Marciano Cantero de Enanitos Verdes “Odio” “Como un Bebé” featuring Mr. Eazi

Related content: