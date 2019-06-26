Watch Jennifer Lopez's incredible Selena tribute: '#Selenaforever'

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The crowd at Jennifer Lopez‘s recent concert was treated to a special performance when the singer belted out an incredible tribute to Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

While performing at the recent Houston and San Antonio stops of her “It’s My Party” tour, Lopez honored the late Texas singer, who was murdered in 1995, by singing the iconic “Si Una Vez.”

The moment definitely took the crowd by surprise as evidenced by the screams, but really we all should have seen this one coming considering Lopez previously teased the tribute with a throwback post to when she starred in the 1996 biopic Selena.

Check out the videos below:

Whenever I get to Texas I remember the beautiful time I spent here doing the movie Selena!! See you tonight San Antonio!! #selenaforever #selenaappreciationpost#channelingmyinnerselena #Iloveyouselena #itsmypartytour pic.twitter.com/nf9bY3SsyM — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2019

The “It’s My Party” tour kicked off earlier this month and leads up to Lopez’s 50th birthday on July 24.

