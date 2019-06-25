Watch the Cure play 'Lovesong' at 40th anniversary show in exclusive clip from concert doc

The Cure have had a busy 12 months. Not only were they inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, the post-punk pioneers celebrated their 40th anniversary last July with a career-spanning set in London — a performance that has since been enshrined in The Cure – Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London. Directed by longtime Cure collaborator Tim Pope, the film is set to screen in theaters worldwide on July 11. In an exclusive first look (which you can watch above) at the movie, frontman Robert Smith leads the group in a heartfelt rendition of hit single “Lovesong” while the sun sets over Hyde Park. The 1989 track marked the band’s commercial peak in America, hitting No. 2 on the Billboard 100.

The Cure are currently finishing up their first studio album in more than a decade. Smith recently told Rolling Stone that he hopes to release the record before the end of the year.

For more information about Anniversary 1978-2018 and the theaters it will be playing in, head here.

