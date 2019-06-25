Dixie Chicks confirm on Instagram that a new album is coming

Image zoom Christie Goodwin/Getty Images

They’re ready, ready, ready, ready, ready to…confirm a new album.

On Tuesday, the Dixie Chicks posted on singer Natalie Maines’s Instagram, teasing the promise of a new album. This would mark their first album in 13 years.

The video announcement features the baby filter and begins with Maines exclaiming “Dixie Chicks!” before turning the camera to her fellow bandmates Emily Robison and Martie Maguire. They chime in with “Album!” and “Coming!” before their producer Jack Antonoff adds “Someday!”

Fans have been speculating that an album could be in the works since last year after Maines shared a series of photos featuring Antonoff, a fiddle, and the hashtag #dcx2018.

Their last album was 2006’s Taking the Long Way, which went on to win the Grammy award for Album of the Year and Best Country Album. The record was written in response to a swirl of controversy the girl group faced after saying they were “ashamed” President George W. Bush was from Texas at a 2003 concert. They famously appeared on EW’s May 2003 cover nude and painted with epithets that had been hurled their way in the wake of their remarks.

Though they haven’t released a new album in over a decade, the Dixie Chicks have still been quite active musically. Robison and Maguire released new music together under the band name Court Yard Hounds, while Maines also released a solo album. As a trio, the group joined the Eagles on a world tour in 2010, and launched two tours of their own in 2013 and 2016.

They famously performed “Daddy Lessons” alongside Beyoncé at the 2016 CMAs.

Another Jack Antonoff collaborator, Taylor Swift, recently cited the Dixie Chicks as a major inspiration, and featured a photo of them in a sequence in the music video for her new single “Me!” “The Dixie Chicks were making such interesting music and doing it in such an unapologetically feminine, imaginative way,” Swift told EW. “I was very inspired by the album Fly and the aesthetics, because it was very clear they had really put a lot into the artwork.”

Reps for the Dixie Chicks did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

They might have been taking the long way around to get to this album, but at last fans have confirmation it’s in the works.

