Lil Nas X drops EP 7, featuring Cardi B and 'Old Town Road'

Lil Nas X has ridden into town with his new EP, 7. The eight-track project features the Billy Ray Cyrus remix of his breakout song “Old Town Road,” a Cardi B assist on “Rodeo,” and “Bring U Down” with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder.

The EP, as EW previewed, blends genres from country to trap to pop-punk, and even includes some slow jams alongside its energetic bops. Nine Inch Nails’ Atticus Ross and Blink-182’s Travis Barker have writing credits on the new record, and the track “Panini” interpolates parts of Nirvana’s “In Bloom.” X dropped “Panini” on Thursday, ahead of the EP’s release.

The Atlanta rapper has been steadily drumming up anticipation through social media, between teaser videos, snippets, and fake-out memes. 7 follows his self-released project NASARATI from 2018. The success of his EP will determine if X, recently signed to Columbia Records, is able to seize the momentum created by “Old Town Road” into a career, especially one that continues to straddle country and hip-hop barriers.

The full track list is “Old Town Road – Remix” with Billy Ray Cyrus, “Panini,” “F9mily (You & Me),” “Kick It,” “Rodeo” with Cardi B, “Bring U Down,” “C7osure (You Like),” and the original “Old Town Road” song.