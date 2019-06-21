Image zoom Rebecca Black/YouTube

Yesterday, as they say, was Thursday, Thursday. Today it is Friday, Friday — and today it is the birthday of a true icon of this most beloved day of the week, Rebecca Black!

In celebration of Black’s 22nd serendipitously falling on a Friday, the one night of the week on which you gotta get down, we’ve assembled a playlist of 10 Friday-themed jams to get you pumped for the weekend. Starting, of course, with…

“Friday,” Rebecca Black

FUN! FUN! FUN! FUN!

“Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.),” Katy Perry

Perry, who has made a cameo or two in a music video herself, called on her fellow Friday fan Black to appear in this ’80s-tastic clip.

“Just Got Paid,” Johnny Kemp

Go ahead and check the mirror, but you already know you’re lookin’ fly.

“Friday I’m in Love,” The Cure

On this sweetest day of the week, who cares if Monday’s blue?

“Dancing Queen,” ABBA

Someone turn the lights down low!

“Friday on My Mind,” The Easybeats

Even when you throw it back half a century and across the globe to Australia, people still love Fridays! It is a universally appealing day!

“This Is How We Do It,” Montell Jordan

This is how we do it.

“Friday Is Forever,” We the Kings

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

“Friday Night,” Eric Paslay

Regardless of whether you prefer Lady Antebellum’s recording or co-writer Paslay’s own version of the song, we can all agree that nobody wants to be your Monday morning heading back to work, right?

“What’s My Age Again?,” Blink-182

We reject this question. Friday is ageless.

