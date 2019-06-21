Watch Ed Sheeran pour Skittles out of his eyes in VR-inspired 'Cross Me' music video

Image zoom Ed Sheeran/YouTube

Have you ever wondered what it would look like if Skittles poured out of Ed Sheeran‘s eyes? Now you don’t have to anymore!

The singer released the official music video for his new song “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock Friday and it is just full of surprises.

The VR-inspired video directed by Ryan Staake starts off with a dancer dressed in a motion capture suit, and soon enough Sheeran’s face and body are transplanted onto hers digitally. Not only do a ridiculous amount of Skittles start pouring out of his eyes at one point (it almost looks like he’s vomiting the colorful candy in some moments — what a treat), but he also expertly break dances all around different, vibrant and creative backgrounds.

And it’s not just Sheeran — Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock both get into the VR fun as well. Check out the music video for “Cross Me” below to see what kind of VR antics all three performers get into:

Both “Cross Me” and the collaboration with Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care” will appear on Sheeran’s upcoming No. 6 Collaborations Project, set for release on July 12.

