Cardi B hit with new felony charges over 2018 strip club fight

Image zoom Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock

Rapper Cardi B is still not free from the drama surrounding last year’s incident at a New York City strip club.

On Friday, the 26-year-old Grammy-winning mega music star found herself indicted on new felony charges in relation to a fight that broke out at a Queens nightclub on Aug. 29, 2018. As reported by the Associated Press, these charges include “two counts of felony attempted assault and various lesser charges.”

Cardi B’s attorney did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

The “Please Me” rapper is called to appear next week at an arraignment in Queens, per prosecutors.

Police say Cardi B and her entourage were at the club in question when she got into an argument with a 23-year-old bartender, during which chairs, bottles, and hookah pipes were apparently thrown. Authorities also say the bartender and another employee were slightly injured.

According to The New York Times, Card B reportedly accused one of the women, who are sisters, of having an affair with her husband, Offset.

The rapper’s attorney said at the time, “We are aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm from that night. We expect the matter to be resolved expeditiously.”

In April, Cardi B rejected a plea deal for a Class A misdemeanor. She then appeared in court in May after dropping her new track “Press,” in which she fired back at the bad media attention she received. At that time, prosecutors said they would present the case to a grand jury.

Related content: