The Jonas Brothers are asking fans to “Runaway” with them on the bilingual Sebastian Yatra track also featuring Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee.

In the exclusive music video release of the pop ballad, above, the Latin Grammy-nominated Yatra enters the suite of a karaoke bar in Japan that explodes into a party when he selects the title track to perform.

“If you want to we can runaway. I know you think about it every day,” Nick Jonas sings into the camera.

Brother Joe adds in the next verse, “How can I say no to that pretty face? Baby, we can leave today.”

Hot off a comeback that has seen their new album Happiness Begin debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the guys say they couldn’t pass up this collaboration.

“When the opportunity came about to work with Yatra, Natti, and Daddy Yankee, it was a no brainer,” the Jonas Brothers tell EW exclusively. “We love Latin music and are so excited for the fans to hear us on our first Latin feature!”

Yatra, a longtime fan of the trio, says a chance meeting with them six years ago set the ball in motion for the dream collaboration. Having hitmakers Natasha and Yankee on board was the cherry on top.

“I’ve been a fan of the guys forever,” Yatra says. “Since they started their music career, I connected to what they were saying. I met them by chance when I was 18 at a bar, it was completely random. I was just starting my career, and Joe took the time to talk to me. That day, I set that goal for myself that we’d all collaborate one day. Being here, all these years later, singing with Joe, Nick, and Kevin is really a dream come true.

“Having Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha on the song was also very special to me. We all put so much heart into this song and we hope everybody decides to ‘Runaway’ with us.”

Following in the footsteps of top-level artists like Drake, Beyoncé, and Madonna — all of whom have collaborated with talent of the same caliber in the Latino market (Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Maluma, respectively) — the Jonas Brothers are supporting music without limitations of language or genre.

“The union of the unique styles that each artist brought to this song — both culturally and musically makes me so emotional,” Natasha, who is the most watched female artist on YouTube, says. “I love how this track can be enjoyed by fans of any age. It was a pleasure and an honor to collaborate with Yankee, Yatra, and the Jonas Brothers on this track that’s full of flirty, sexy, summer fun!”

Yatra confirms all parties involved have discussed the possibility of bringing their collaboration to life for a live audience while the brothers are on tour. While everyone has busy schedules ahead of them, Yatra doesn’t think anything is impossible.

“We had so much fun making this video, and we’re already talking about when we can sing the song together live,” Yatra says. “I’d love to do it somewhere like Miami or maybe Mexico or during a show in South America. We view this collaboration as an opportunity to take our music around the world. This song is proof that Spanish music has global appeal.”

Watch the exclusive music video for ‘Runaway’ above.

