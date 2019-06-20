Watch Freddie Mercury's previously unreleased video for 'Time Waits for No One'

Nearly 30 years after his death, Freddie Mercury is starring in a new music video.

The Queen frontman stars in the previously unreleased clip, which dropped Thursday morning via Universal Music Group and features a piano-driven version of “Time Waits for No One,” originally recorded in April 1986 for the concept album of the musical Time.

Though the original version of “Time” contains layered production, songwriter, producer, and longtime Mercury friend, Dave Clark, worked for nearly two years on stripping the tune’s 96 backing-track vocals down to include only Mercury’s soaring over a single piano. To give the clip a fresh sound, Clark also brought in original keyboardist, Mike Moran, to perform a new piano track.

“We got on great…if I didn’t like something I’d say, and vice versa,” Clark recalls of the “Time” recording sessions, according to a Universal Music Group press release. “We were both aiming for the same thing: to make something special.”

The video for the song was filmed with four cameras across three hours at the Dominion Theatre in London, which also hosted the successful Time musical. Clark had the negatives from production and strips of unprocessed film he acquired in 2014, and worked with an editor to create a new version to accompany the reworked recording of “Time Waits for No One.”

Watch the new music video for “Time Waits for No One” above. The song is now available to stream on digital platforms.

