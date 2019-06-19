YouTube remasters Lady Gaga, Spice Girls, more classic music videos in HD

Image zoom Lady Gaga/YouTube; Spice Girls/YouTube

Your decade-long (bad) romance with watching Lady Gaga‘s most iconic music video in standard definition is finally over.

YouTube Music unveiled Wednesday it has remastered over 100 classic music videos in the highest available video and audio quality, including visuals for Gaga’s 2009 smash “Bad Romance,” Gwen Stefani’s chart-topping single “Hollaback Girl,” Katy Perry‘s “I Kissed a Girl,” and the 1996 Spice Girls hit “Wannabe,” among others.

To ensure “current and future generations will get to enjoy these timeless classics as they’ve never before been experienced,” YouTube partnered with Universal Music Group to update the videos via a “painstaking” digital restoration process. The website hopes to host 1,000 reformatted videos by 2020, with new cuts being released each week across the next year.

Thousands of iconic music videos are coming YouTube Music in HD for the first time. Watch @ladygaga’s Bad Romance now and explore all of our Remastered videos here → https://t.co/SvXc0vlGQB pic.twitter.com/G2JuCLuKVx — YouTube Music (@youtubemusic) June 19, 2019

Thanks to the endeavor, “Bad Romance,” Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’,” and the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” have all premiered for the first time in HD.

“It’s really an honor to partner with Universal Music Group and change the way fans around the globe will experience viewing some of the most classic and iconic videos. The quality is truly stunning,” said Stephen Bryan, Global Head of Label Relations at YouTube, via press statement. “It’s our goal to ensure that today’s music videos — true works of art — meet the high quality standards that artists’ works deserve and today’s music fans expect.”

Other artists included in the initiative are Billy Idol, Boyz II Men, George Strait, P!nk, Janet Jackson, Kiss, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Maroon 5, Meat Loaf, No Doubt, Smokey Robinson, The Killers, and more.

For a full list of music videos on YouTube’s new HD roster, head to the YouTube music page here.

