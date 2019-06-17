Watch Taylor Swift's star-studded 'You Need to Calm Down' music video

The music video for Taylor Swift‘s latest single “You Need to Calm Down” just dropped, and hey, are you okay?

Swift debuted her colorful, summer-ready new video Monday on Good Morning America, featuring her alongside a lineup of famous friends including Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, the cast of Queer Eye, Ciara, Billy Porter, RuPaul, Adam Lambert, and more.

In the video — directed by Drew Kirsch and Swift herself — Swift pals around with fellow residents of a candy-colored trailer park, enjoying fun in the sun (and a massive food fight) while also facing down anti-LGBTQ protesters. The music video’s starry guest list also includes a cameo from Katy Perry, dressed in a cheeseburger costume and getting a hug from Swift, who is wearing a French fries outfit. The two singers reconciled their feud last year and just last week declared there was “peace at last” (over a plate of cookies).



Swift previously teased that the video “has a lot going on” and therefore she wanted her fans to process the song, which dropped last Thursday, on its own first. The anti-bullying, anti-homophobia anthem is the second single off of Swift’s upcoming seventh album, Lover.

“There’s a lot of a lot on this album,” she told EW earlier this year of the new record. “I’m trying to convey an emotional spectrum. I definitely don’t wanna have too much of one thing…. You get some joyful songs and you get the bops, as they say.” Swift added that there are also some “really, really, really, really sad songs,” but “not enough to where you need to worry about me.”

The songstress revealed last week that the album would hit shelves Aug. 23 and would feature 18 songs, more than any of her previous albums.

