Taylor Swift says her life 'felt so much lighter' after reconciling with Katy Perry

When it comes to the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, it appears there’s no more bad blood.

In the final moments of Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video, which debuted Monday, Perry, donning a hamburger costume, joins Swift, who’s clad in a matching french fries outfit, to hug it out. The two had reportedly been at odds over stolen backup dancers, but first made up last year. And just last week the two declared there was “peace at last” via a photo of a plate of cookies.

And now, in a new interview with the U.K. radio channel Capital Breakfast set to air Tuesday, Swift herself is explaining their makeup in her own words, saying that the two have actually been on good terms “for a while.”

“[Perry] sent me a really nice note and an olive branch — like, an actual olive branch — to my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while ago,” Swift says, adding, “From that point on, we’ve been on good terms.

“Then we saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things, and then we saw each other again and hung out at another party, and it was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us,” the songstress continued. “And, you know, she and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms, but we didn’t know if we were ever going to really tell people about it. We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware.”

Perry also chimed in Monday, tweeting out a picture of her and Swift in the music video with the caption, “This meal is BEEF-free” with a link to the video.

“You Need to Calm Down” is the second single off Swift’s upcoming seventh album, Lover. The record is set to release Aug. 23.

