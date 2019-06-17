Katy Perry, Queer Eye guys, more share behind-the-scenes photos from Taylor Swift music video

Image zoom Taylor Swift/YouTube

The song title might be “You Need to Calm Down,” but all of the stars who are featured in Taylor Swift‘s latest music video can’t seem to, celebrating the release with behind-the-scenes photos from the set.

One of the biggest moments from the colorful celebration is Swift’s reunion with former friend Katy Perry, but with the beef now squashed — both literally and figuratively — Perry had no problem promoting the moment on social media.

“This meal is BEEF-free #MeatFreeMonday,” Perry captioned the Instagram photo where she is donning one of the outfits she wore to this year’s camp-themed Met gala, while Swift dressed as French fries.

But don’t let their long-awaited reunion overshadow the importance of Pride Month’s celebration of “love is love.” The video was jam-packed with celebrities representing the LQBTQ community including Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox, who gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her and Swift looking glam.

She captioned the photo with support for the music video and the hashtag #TransIsBeautiful.

The cast of Queer Eye shared a snap of the ensembles they casually wore in the music video. Karamo Brown captioned the image, “Friends Who Slay Together, Stay Together. #BTS from the new @taylorswift video out now!”

Antoni Porowski shared a group photo including Swift and Todrick Hall, adding that their fellow Fab 5’er Tan France was “busy taking over fashion.” France shared a clip from the video, saying he was “so sad” he couldn’t be there with the others, but he was, indeed, filming his upcoming Netflix fashion competition series.

See more of their photos below.

(Side note: Where can we buy what the guys are wearing? Jonathan Van Ness‘ cape, Brown’s patent leather boots, Bobby Berk’s splashy suit, Porowski’s shiny pink pants, and France’s floral jacket to go, please.)

Hall served as co-executive producer alongside Swift. He thanked his “best friend” on social media for not only for supporting the LGBTQ community but for always listening to him about social matters that are important to him.

He also uses the post to gently break the news to Swift that he took a memento home from the set.

“AGHGHGHGH I am crying and voguing at the same time! Never in a million years would I have dreamed I’d be able to call this global superstar my best friend,” Hall posted on Monday. “But she has taught me that you can be on top of the world and still be grounded, humble, thoughtful and kind. Thank you @taylorswift for letting me be such a huge part of something so special and SO important! Thanks for listening to me talk or sometimes rant about social injustices and using your platform to change people’s hearts and minds with your music.

“Thanks for allowing me to bring all my besties to the party, this was the most fun I’ve had on any set, though trying to pull you away from the drag queens was almost impossible. I love you to the ends of the earth and back, and I can’t wait to keep strutting through life by your side you sweet sweet angel! ps I kept the shoes 👠”

American figure skater Adam Rippon was also there for the fun, wearing a white crop top alongside friends Dexter Mayfield, and Hannah Hart.

“So much love for all these people and everyone in this music video,” he captioned a behind-the-scenes shot. “MY HEART IS COMPLETELY FULL and FILLED.”

Singer Hayley Kiyoko had Swift cheering her on as she learned to shoot a bow and arrow for her role in the video. In her caption, she thanked Swift and “and all of these incredible artists for inspiring hope and positive change in the world!!! It means the world to me and so many other people who are just trying to live their truest lives.”

And in a boomerang, wearing her fabulous caped orange jumpsuit, Ciara thanked Swift for including her. “My first time officiating a wedding. Yass!!” she said, referring to the scene in the music video where she “marries” Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita.

Swift’s video has helped to increase donations made to GLAAD, which she mentions in the lyrics: “You are somebody that we don’t know / But you’re comin’ at my friends like a missile / Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?”

Fans have been contributing $13 to the organization’s Facebook fundraiser, in honor of the singer’s favorite number.

Related content: