Adele fangirls at Spice Girls concert, reflects on how far she's come

Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Adele was in the audience at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, watching the Spice Girls reunion concert. Seeing Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C, and Geri Halliwell brought back memories for the multiple Grammy Award-winner. She recalled where she was the first time she saw the popular girl group perform, back before Victoria Beckham was still touring with the group, more than two decades ago.

“Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self,” Adele captioned a video on Instagram.

“It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come 😂 thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you!”

Adele is just like all of us, singing all her favorite songs before a big concert. She shared a video clip of herself belting the pop group’s track “Stop,” as well as a video of her and her friends singing along to “Spice Up Your Life,” and a photo of Adele with Geri Halliwell.

In the last video, Adele recorded the moment the Spice Girls have their family members join them on stage. Seeing her idols with their kids prompted her to shout, “We’re all mums now!”

Saturday was the band’s final stop on their “Spice World” tour around the United Kingdom.

