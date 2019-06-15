Spice Girls super fan Emma Stone meets Baby Spice Emma Bunton

Image zoom Emma Bunton/Instagram

This is what happens when two become one.

Emma Stone, noted celebrity Spice Girls super fan, met one of her music idols in person, Emma Bunton. “Baby Spice” shared a photo of the meeting on social media ahead of the Spice Girls reunion tour‘s next concert stop at Wembley Stadium.

“When Emma met Emma. #2become1,” Bunton wrote.

Stone made her fandom known in 2014 when she teared up listening to a recording Mel B made for her. Her whole life up to that point has been leading her to meeting the Spice family.

“Growing up I was super blonde,” the Oscar winner told Jimmy Fallon last year. “My real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am. That’s, like, pretty messed up.”

Stone then teamed up with HAIM for an Omaze charity campaign to let a lucky fan to join them at a Spice Girls concert in London, minus Victoria Beckham, of course. And, now, here she is in London.

