Drake songs 'Omertà' and 'Money in the Grave' finally arrive after Raptors NBA Finals win

After promising a new music drop to celebrate the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Finals victory this week, Drake released two songs “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave” on Saturday.

The rapper featured on tracks from Meek Mills and Chris Brown, but this marks the first new music from Drake this year. It all came together in The Best in the World Pack, no doubt a nod to his favorite basketball team, given the NBA Finals trophy on the art.

In “Omertà,” an Italian code of silence and honor, Drake raps about his Las Vegas residency, the Forbes list of the wealthiest rap billionaires of 2019, and his beef with Pusha T where the rapper tried to expose Drake’s fatherhood status. He spits, “The rise to the top of this mountain has been biblical.”

In “Money in the Grave,” featuring Rick Ross, Drake raps, “When I die, put my money in the grave / I really gotta put a couple n— in they place / Really just lapped every n— in the race / I really might tat, ‘Realest N—’ on my face.”

The Canadian-born Drake enthusiastically supported the Raptors, sometimes problematically so. When the team beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals on Thursday, and the rapper wrote on Instagram, “THE CHIP TO THE 6!!!!!!!!!!!! SEE YOU 2MRW WITH A 2 PACK LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

The songs are available on multiple services, including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Souncloud, and Amazon Music.

