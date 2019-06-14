Listen to Taylor Swift's new single 'You Need to Calm Down'

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

Taylor Swift‘s latest single just dropped, and really, you need to calm down.

The slower tempo of “You Need to Calm Down,” which you can listen to below, is made lively by its synth beats and snaps, her vocals accompanied by an echo of voices to elevate the chorus.

“You are somebody that I don’t know / but you’re takin’ shots at me like it’s Patron / like damn / it’s 7 a.m.” she sings in the first verse, seemingly calling out people on social media who don’t know her but have an opinion of her. “Say it in the street, that’s a knockout / but you say it in a tweet, that’s a cop out / and I’m just like hey / are you okay.”

“Snakes and stones never broke my bones,” she continues in the bridge before breaking into the chorus. “Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-ohhhh / you need to calm down / you’re being too loud.”

The new bop comes by way of Swift’s upcoming seventh album, Lover, which the singer dished on in an Instagram Live stream Thursday afternoon.

“It’s very romantic, and not just simply thematically, like it’s all love songs or something. I think that romance can be found in loneliness or sadness or going through conflicts in your life. [The album] just looks at things in a romantic gaze,” Swift said of the project, which will feature a whopping 18 tracks and will be released Aug. 23. Lover will also have four different deluxe editions available at Target and on Swift’s official website.

“You Need to Calm Down” is the second single off of the album. The first single, “ME!,” and its pastel-colored music video, debuted simultaneously in April. Swift said Thursday that the music video for her new single will be released Monday on Good Morning America. She teased the music video “has a lot going on” and said she wanted her fans to have time to process the song on its own first.

Related content: