The TS7 era is officially upon us (that’s Taylor Swift‘s seventh studio album, for the non-Swifties).

The songstress announced her new album’s title, release date, the name and release date of her new single, and more in an Instagram Live stream on Thursday… and we are not calm.

Swift revealed that her new album is called Lover, and it will be released on August 23. (The date adds up to 13, her favorite number, natch).

There will be four deluxe special editions of the album, all of which will be available at Target and on her official website. The versions will be unique, and will feature two audio tracks that provide a glimpse into her songwriting process — similar to the bonus audio tracks she did for 1989.

She also showed the album covers, which feature Swift among pastel clouds with the word “Lover” in the middle of them.

“It’s very romantic and not just simply thematically, like it’s all love songs or something. I think that romance can be found in loneliness or sadness or going through conflicts in your life. [The album] just looks at things in a romantic gaze,” Swift said of Lover, which will feature a whopping 18 tracks — more than any other Swift album.

Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 💗 Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can’t wait for you to hear this. https://t.co/SGjcCUYZdM pic.twitter.com/IPy54raQUF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 13, 2019

And there’s more. Tonight, at 12 a.m. ET, Swift will drop her new single, “You Need to Calm Down.” The pop star will not be releasing the music video tonight, however, as it “has a lot going on” and she wanted it “to be a separate discovery” for fans. She said it will debut on Good Morning America on June 17.

Swift also teased a collaboration with fashion designer Stella McCartney, whom the singer praised as “a friend” and “a woman that I really respect.” The collab will be timed to the release of the album, but Swift didn’t provide further details.

The news is the latest round of teases from the singer. In April, after a string of Easter eggs and hints — including a mysterious countdown on her website and social media, a butterfly mural in Nashville, and Instagram posts laced with hidden clues — Swift released her first single of the new era, “ME!,” featuring Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie.

In her first sit-down interview in three years, the pop sensation talked to EW earlier this year about her love of teasing her rabid fanbase. “I love that they like the cryptic hint-dropping. Because as long as they like it, I’ll keep doing it. It’s fun. It feels mischievous and playful.”

In her livestream on Thursday, Swift echoed these sentiments multiple times, telling viewers that she appreciates their fandom, and that they “make this so fun. I never take it for granted that you care about stuff that I’ve made.”

