Mac Miller has a posthumous verse on the new Free Nationals song 'Time'

Nearly a year after Mac Miller’s untimely death, Free Nationals have released a new song featuring the rapper, titled “Time.”

Following their debut single, “Beauty & Essex,” released in 2018 and featuring Daniel Caesar and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, the new song from musician Anderson .Paak’s band also includes the vocal stylings of R&B artist Kali Uchis. The song is very in line with the kind of jazzy collaborative efforts Miller was drawn to in his work.

Miller’s part includes feel-good lyrics like “Keep watching, let it all unwind / You get yours, of course, I get mine / And in the end, everything will be fine, that’s by design.” It ends on a reflective note, with him rapping, “It’s been a while, and I’m even different now / Sh—, I’ll probably make it better when you see me.”

“Time” is the first posthumous release sanctioned by Miller’s estate. Shortly after the rapper died of an accidental overdose in September, Free Nationals were one of the musical acts that took part in Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life, which benefited the Mac Miller Circles Fund.

Listen to “Time” above.

