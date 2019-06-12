The stars have aligned for Aly & AJ’s new music video.

In the video, above, 9 to 5‘s Dabney Coleman, Five Feet Apart star Haley Lu Richardson, Silicon Valley‘s Thomas Middleditch and Martin Starr, RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s William Belli and Mariah Balenciaga, and Brenda Song all vamp along to the duo’s song “Star Maps.”

Jane the Virgin‘s Brett Dier, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Bryan Callen of The Goldbergs, Shameless actress Emma Kenney, Diana Dzhaketov, and UnREAL‘s Jeffrey-Bowyer Chapman all make appearances as well.

Silicon Valley and The Age of Adeline actress Amanda Crew directed the video.

“Star Maps” comes by way of the duo’s new EP Sanctuary, which was released on May 10 through their self-named indie label, Aly & AJ Music LLC. “Church” and “Don’t Go Changing” were the first and second singles from the EP, respectively.

Sisters Aly and AJ Michalka first rose to fame with their Disney Channel careers and the early-2000 albums Into the Rush and Insomniatic, the latter of which produced the duo’s most successful single to date, “Potential Breakup Song.”

Sanctuary is Aly &AJ’s second EP, following 2017’s Ten Years. Watch the full video above.

Related content: