Jonas Brothers rock out to 'Sucker' with Jimmy Fallon and classroom instruments

We’re a sucker for a Jonas brother rocking out on an elementary school clapper.

The Jonas Brothers‘ recent hit song “Sucker” got the Classroom Instruments treatment on The Tonight Show when Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, and the reassembled man band got together for a remix.

Nick Jonas took the clapper, Joe Jonas took the banana shaker, and Kevin Jonas took the triangle, while Fallon pulled triple duty on the Casio keyboard, wood block, and avocado shaker.

Based on their outfits, it seems like the brothers filmed this the same time they were in New York filming that segment for Billy Eichner’s Billy on the Street.

It’s the latest for the Jonas Brothers’ comeback as they plan for the start of their first North American tour in 10 years, beginning this August. They previously hit up Saturday Night Live, Nickelodeon’s All That revival, and James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. Classroom Instruments seems like the last big check box needed on their publicity tour bingo.

