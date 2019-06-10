Rocketman 05/31/19 type Movie Genre Biopic,

If you didn’t already know Taron Egerton has some serious pipes, prepared to be wowed.

The Rocketman star joined Elton John on stage Sunday for a surprise duet of “Your Song” in the town of Hove, England. Egerton, 29, plays John in the musical biopic, which was released May 31 and features the actor actually singing John’s many hits.

With Egerton clad in a rainbow shirt and John donning colorful robes, the two alternated lines for the verses but came together for the chorus of John’s 1970 hit song. The singer-songwriter also played piano during the performance. Egerton’s appearance marked the first time anyone has performed with John on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, according to Rolling Stone.

What a show in Brighton just now at @SussexCCC ❤️ @TaronEgerton, thank you for joining me onstage tonight. We've shared so many moments during the filming and release of #Rocketman and singing 'Your Song' with you this evening is another I'll always cherish. Elton xx pic.twitter.com/nS0mnqfqGX — Elton John (@eltonofficial) June 9, 2019

“Thank you for joining me onstage tonight,” John tweeted to Egerton following the event. “We’ve shared so many moments during the filming and release of #Rocketman and singing ‘Your Song’ with you this evening is another I’ll always cherish.”

Rocketman traces the roots of John’s career to his childhood when he first discovered piano, and follows the artist as his fame rises and his addiction issues worsen. The creation of “Your Song” is shown in the film as a pivotal step in John’s burgeoning career.

Sunday’s performance wasn’t the first time Egerton and John shared the stage. The duo sang a surprise duet of “Rocket Man” after the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and also performed together earlier this year at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party, singing John’s classic track “Tiny Dancer.”

