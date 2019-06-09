Jennifer Lopez sings with daughter Emme during 'It's My Party' world tour kick-off

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez may be an international superstar, but she’s also just mom to 11-year-old twins Emme and Max.

On Friday, the actress and singer was joined on stage by her daughter, who was wearing a mini version of mom’s red tour dress, during a live performance at the Forum in Los Angeles. With a mic in her hand, Emme belted out the lyrics to her mom’s song “Limitless” proving that there’s a lot of talent in that family.

“I can’t take it!” Jlo exclaimed in her Instagram caption where she shared the special mom and daughter moment on stage. One of the hashtags she used to describe what she was feeling was #ProudMama.

It’s no surprise that Emme has such a powerful singing voice, she and Max are the youngest children of two-time Grammy Award winner Marc Anthony.

And as Emme seems to have a bright future on stage, Lopez is making no secret about her support for her future in the family business. In a vlog posted to her popular YouTube channel on May 11, the Bronx-born star shared a special moment when her only daughter sang “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys, while accompanied by a piano.

She may be young, but she can hit those high notes like it’s nobodies business!

JLo’s “It’s My Party” tour is a celebration leading up to her 50th (!) birthday on July 24, with the two Los Angeles dates serving as the kick-off. She won’t be performing anywhere on her actual birthday, but she’ll be back on stage in Miami on the 25, 26, and 27 for back-to-back performances at the American Airlines Arena.

Miami has always been a second home to Lopez, so it’s only appropriate that she celebrate with a 3-day long party.

Related content: