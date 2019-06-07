Hear BTS and Charli XCX's new single 'Dream Glow,' from mobile game BTS World

Image zoom Joe Maher/Getty Images; Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

BTS tightened their grip on American airwaves with the release of “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey back in April, even backing it up with an appearance on Saturday Night Live. Now the worldwide K-pop darlings have released another collaboration with a female pop sensation, and it’s got a certain glow.

Three of BTS’ seven members — Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook — teamed up with “Boom Clap” singer Charli XCX for the new single “Dream Glow,” which comes as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming mobile game BTS World.

In the song, producer duo Stargate’s soft trap beats provide the backdrop for upbeat vocals (in English and Korean) about pushing through obstacles and pursuing dreams.

“Sometimes my dreams come true,” Charli XCX sings in the chorus. “Sometimes they turn to blue.”

In BTS World, set for release June 25, players take on the role of the band’s manager and assist them on their rise to international superstardom. According to a press release, BTS World will also feature some 10,000 never-before-seen photos and 100 video clips. As for what makes a good manager, J-Hope is looking for “a caring manager who will shape us into wonderful human beings,” while Jin simply wants “someone who will always have my favorite chocolate milk ready.”

“Dream Glow” is now streaming on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more. Listen to a preview above.

