The Jonas Brothers are just as sad Game of Thrones is over as you are

Whatever you do, don’t mention winter to Joe Jonas.

In a video teaser for The Jonas Brothers’ upcoming Harper’s Bazaar digital cover story, the pop stars pose in an array of ’70s fashion and talk about Game of Thrones — a lot. Indeed, it only takes one quick reference to the HBO mega-hit and Joe breaks down in tears. Apparently, not even being married to one of the fantasy drama’s stars, Sophie Turner, has helped ease his grief.

“It’s been a really difficult period,” explains Nick. “A couple of weeks ago, unfortunately, Game of Thrones came to an end and with that Joe’s really fallen apart. He’s a nervous wreck.” Joe’s disposition isn’t helped by the fact Kevin won’t quit quoting Thrones. Turns out, though, Joe’s not the only brother having trouble coming to terms with the series’ conclusion. Despite claiming he feels “A-okay,” Nick is also seen walking around the shoot location carrying swords and whipping them out for some impromptu swashbuckling too — the words “for the North” definitely cross his lips at one point.

Despite complimenting his ass, the brothers aren’t able to pick their middle brother up and with an album release and tour imminent, their concerns are growing. The Happiness Begins Tour is set to stop off in 40 cities during its run, kicking off in Miami on August 7 and passing through Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

The band’s new album Happiness Begins drops June 7. Now someone find the guys a Game of Thrones withdrawal support group STAT.

Watch the clip above.

