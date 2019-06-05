Carly Rae Jepsen reads hilarious tweet dreams in cute James Corden clip

Did you know Carly Rae Jepsen was capable of being a homewrecker? A time traveler? How about an email scammer? Judging by her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, sweet (and sometimes super stressful) dreams are apparently made of wild moments starring the likeness of the Canadian pop star.

The “Party for One” singer appeared on Corden’s show to read fans’ zany dreams about her, including one in which a listener’s parents almost got divorced over a disagreement about one of the performer’s new songs.

“Those are grounds, so, that’s fair,” Jepsen observes. “I feel like I should meet your mom, because we have similar taste!”

Other dream-based highlights include a scenario in which Jepsen’s publicist promised, via email, a link to the songstress’ new album, Dedicated, only to overdraft the receiver’s bank account instead; A time-traveling journey back to the ’80s to watch Jepsen’s favorite movies in theaters, and a meet-and-greet that was ultimately crashed by a dinosaur.

Watch Jepsen read more tweet dreams on The Late Late Show above.

