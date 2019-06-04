The world witnessed the surprise wedding between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner thanks to Diplo who streamed the ceremony live on his Instagram account on May 1. Since then, there’s been a little friendly banter between Jonas and Diplo about whether or not the DJ ruined the occasion. “He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters,” Jonas said, laughing, on London radio show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp last week. “He did ruin it. I love Diplo, but he loves his ’gram more than a 13-year-old.”

Diplo addressed his filming of the nuptials and whether it has caused a real riff with Jonas during a visit to On Air with Ryan Seacrest on Monday.

“I have some songs that I’m working on with the Jonas Brothers. I’m friends with them,” Diplo told Seacrest. “So I was talking to Joe today because there’s a story that came out that he was mad at me and he called me to apologize. In England, they love the drama.”

He added while laughing, “I didn’t know it was a serious wedding. I really didn’t know what was going on. I was hanging out with him after the Billboard Awards. I said, ‘This is crazy, let me record it.’ And there was mad people with cameras. I didn’t know I was the only person recording this. I was sitting next to Khalid and we were both with our phones out. I had no idea that I was the only one doing it.”

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

But Diplo made it clear there was no bad blood between the two as he teased what fans can expect from his collaboration with the Jonas Brothers.

“We have a song coming out later this summer,” he said. “I’ve been doing some weird stuff. I’ve been doing country music, so it’s kind of like a country vibe with them.”

