Listen to BTS star Jin's new solo song 'Tonight,' a heartwarming ode to his pets

Image zoom Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

On Jin’s new solo song “Tonight,” the BTS member’s clear, soft tenor sings of a love that is second to none: the one between a person and their pets.

The track was released Tuesday via BTS’ Soundcloud account as part of the 2019 BTS Festa, a multiweek social-media push celebrating the sixth anniversary of the massively popular K-pop group’s debut, marked by their first single, “No More Dream.”

In an accompanying blog post, Jin explains that he wrote the ballad while thinking of his pets — though the sweet lyrics sound like a romantic address fit to make any fan swoon.

A known animal lover, Jin is the proud papa of a sugar glider named Gukmul; he previously owned two more of the palm-sized nocturnal possums, Eomuk and Odeng, as well as a white Maltese dog named Jjangu.

Jin isn’t the only BTS member to release his own music: Jimin, JK, and V all dropped solo efforts earlier this year. “Tonight” is produced by frequent BTS collaborator Slow Rabbit, with contributions from Hiss Noise, Jin, and bandmate RM.

In the blog post, Jin concludes by thanking his fans in the BTS ARMY and promises to work hard and keep the solo content coming. Listen to “Tonight” above.

Related content: