Jay-Z is officially a billionaire now

“I’m not a businessman; I’m a business, man.” Those words Jay-Z rapped years ago have finally come to epic fruition. According to Forbes, the premier chronicler of America’s wealthiest individuals, the Reasonable Doubt rapper is now officially a billionaire.

For Forbes, it’s been a long time coming. They put Jay-Z on the cover of the 2010 edition of their annual “Richest People In America” issue alongside Warren Buffett, and even hosted a conversation between the two. The premise was that Buffett, then #2 on Forbes‘ billionaire list, was currently at the top of the mountain, while Jay-Z was on his way. Nine years later, Buffett still sits in the exclusive club of America’s billionaires, but now Jay-Z has joined him.

Image zoom Brian Ach/Getty Images

Forbes explained their reasoning. By calculating Jay-Z’s various assets —$310 from his Armand de Brignac champagne, $220 million for cash and investments in companies like Uber, $100 million from his D’Ussé cognac with Bacardi, $100 million from his Tidal streaming platform, $75 million from Roc Nation, $75 million from his own music catalog, $70 million from his art collection, and $50 million from real estate — they calculate that he has officially passed the billion-dollar mark.

Fans will forever debate who is the greatest rapper of all time, but there’s no doubt as to who is the richest.

