iTunes dead at 18 for Apple Mac users: This is what will happen to your content

Image zoom Apple

When iTunes made its debut in 2001, it changed the way music fans consumed content. It also served to disrupt the music industry, changing the way music was created and sold forever.

On Monday, at the Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple announced the death of the media player for Mac users, ending an era of innovation — with all the good and the bad (goodbye, bloating!) that came with it.

To clarify, the iTunes Store will still be available for iPhone and iPad users through the newly announced iOS 13 via your iPhone and iPad. The upcoming changes affect Mac users as the company moves to macOS Catalina this fall, which will feature three new apps to replace iTunes.

“With macOS Catalina, we’re bringing fresh new apps to the Mac, starting with new standalone versions of Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and the Apple TV app,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering in a statement. “Users will appreciate how they can expand their workspace with Sidecar, enabling new ways of interacting with Mac apps using iPad and Apple Pencil. And with new developer technologies, users will see more great third-party apps arrive on the Mac this fall.”

If you’ve dropped buckets of money into building perfectly curated playlists, all your purchased music will still be available via the Music app. There, you can also continue to purchase music, as well as stream the latest from their subscription-based service. If you own iTunes gift cards, do not get rid of them. They will continue to work as usual.

The TV app will also feature a built-in store where fans of TV and movies can purchase and view their content. For those currently running iOS 12, you can already use the TV app to purchase your favorite shows and movies. This will also continue in iOS 13.

For podcast fans, the Podcast app boasts a library of more than 700,00 shows, including all your favorites from EW.

You will also still be able to sync all your Apple gadgets on your MacBook when using Catalina. When users connect via a cable to their Mac, it will immediately show up in the sidebar of Finder, enabling them to back up, update, or restore their device.

