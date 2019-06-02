Taylor Swift performs in rainbow outfit after penning open letter supporting Equality Act

Like a rainbow with all of the colors…

Just hours after penning an open letter, which she shared on social media, asking her senator to support the Equality Act, Taylor Swift took to the stage in an outfit perfect for Pride Month. While performing at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert, Swift donned an eye-catching rainbow outfit, complete with a fringed jacket.

Swift shared shots of the look on her Instagram, posting a series of photos of herself onstage with the caption, “🌈Like a rainbow with all of the colors🌈 Thank you to everyone who came to @1027kiisfm Wango Tango! That was FUN 🥳 Ps a huge thank you to @brendonurie for surprising the crowd!!”

Brendon Urie, who duets with Swift on her latest single “Me!”, also joined the singer on stage in a shirt featuring phrases highlighted in the colors of the rainbow. His shirt read “100% Love, 100% Equality, 100% Loud, 100% Proud, 100% Together, 100% Me.”

The rainbow look is undoubtedly part of Swift’s new era, which has featured a lot of pastels and a rainbow palette. However, choosing to wear the outfit on the first night of Pride month on the heels of her passionate letter feels like a more explicitly politicized move from the singer who once chose to stay out of politics altogether.

“While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally,” Swift wrote in the introduction to the letter she shared. “I’ve decided to kick off Pride Month by writing a letter to one of my senators to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed. I urge you to write to your senators, too. I’ll be looking for your letters by searching the hashtag #lettertomysenator.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The House passed The Equality Act on Friday, May 17, and the bill amends the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in both the public and private sectors. The Equality Act must still go before the Senate and the White House before it can be passed into law, and Republican senators, as well as President Trump, have taken a stand against it, as documented by The New York Times.

Lest you think Swift’s rainbow outfit is an empty gesture relegated to a fashion choice, the singer also created a Change.org petition to “urge the Senate to support the Equality Act,” and GLAAD previously confirmed separately that she made a “very generous donation in honor of LGBTQ Pride month” to the LGBTQ organization.

