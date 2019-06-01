The most anticipated concert tours of summer 2019

Catch everyone from Adam Sandler to Jennifer Lopez on the road this summer
Now that the weather is heating up, more acts are touring North America, and this summer has something for everyone. Whether it’s laughing it up on tour with Adam Sandler, seeing John Mayer reunite with Dead and Company, or witnessing the unorthodox pairing that is Blink-182 and Lil Wayne, here are some concerts to look forward to this summer.
JUNE
Billie Eilish
When We All Fall Asleep Tour
Now through July 14
Paul McCartney
Freshen Up Tour
Now through July 14
New Kids on the Block
The Mixtape Tour
Now through July 14
BTS
Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour
Now through July 14
Florence + The Machine
High as Hope Tour
Now through June 9
Ariana Grande
Sweetener Tour
Now through Aug. 4
Pentatonix
The World Tour
Now through Sept. 1
Rascal Flatts
Summer Playlist Tour
Now through Sept. 21
Vampire Weekend
Father of the Bride Tour
Now through Oct. 8
Carrie Underwood
Cry Pretty Tour
Now through Oct. 31
Dead & Company
Summer Tour 2019
Now through July 6
Adam Sandler
100% Fresher Tour
Now through June 30
Jennifer Lopez
It’s My Party: The Live Celebration 2019 Tour
June 7-July 25
Miranda Lambert
Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019
June 8-Nov. 23
Shawn Mendes
The Tour
June 12-Aug. 31
Queen + Adam Lambert
The Rhapsody Tour
June 23-Aug. 5
The Lonely Island
2019 Tour
June 15-29
Khalid
Free Spirit World Tour
June 20-Aug. 17
Blink-182 and Lil Wayne
Co-Headlining 2019 Tour
June 27-Sept. 16
JULY
Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Sheryl Crow, and Brandi Carlile
Love Alive Tour
July 9-Sept. 9
Wiz Khalifa
The Decent Exposure Tour
July 9-Aug. 15
21 Savage
I AM > I WAS Tour
July 10-Aug. 16
Beck and Cage the Elephant
The Night Running Tour
July 11-Aug. 30
Mary J. Blige and Nas
The Royalty Tour
July 11-Sept. 10
Backstreet Boys
DNA World Tour
July 12-Sept. 15
John Mayer
2019 North American Tour
July 19-Sept. 14
Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie
Co-Headlining 2019 Tour
July 20-Aug. 10
Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida
2019 Tour
July 23-Aug. 31
AUGUST
Bryan Adams and Billy Idol
Co-Headlining 2019 Tour
Aug. 1-12
Jonas Brothers
Happiness Begins Tour
Aug. 7-Oct. 20
J Balvin
Arcoiris Tour
Aug. 30-Oct. 26
