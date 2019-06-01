The most anticipated concert tours of summer 2019

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Now that the weather is heating up, more acts are touring North America, and this summer has something for everyone. Whether it’s laughing it up on tour with Adam Sandler, seeing John Mayer reunite with Dead and Company, or witnessing the unorthodox pairing that is Blink-182 and Lil Wayne, here are some concerts to look forward to this summer.

JUNE

Billie Eilish

When We All Fall Asleep Tour

Now through July 14

Paul McCartney

Freshen Up Tour

Now through July 14

New Kids on the Block

The Mixtape Tour

Now through July 14

BTS

Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour

Now through July 14

Florence + The Machine

High as Hope Tour

Now through June 9

Ariana Grande

Sweetener Tour

Now through Aug. 4

Pentatonix

The World Tour

Now through Sept. 1

Rascal Flatts

Summer Playlist Tour

Now through Sept. 21

Vampire Weekend

Father of the Bride Tour

Now through Oct. 8

Carrie Underwood

Cry Pretty Tour

Now through Oct. 31

Dead & Company

Summer Tour 2019

Now through July 6

Adam Sandler

100% Fresher Tour

Now through June 30

Jennifer Lopez

It’s My Party: The Live Celebration 2019 Tour

June 7-July 25

Miranda Lambert

Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019

June 8-Nov. 23

Shawn Mendes

The Tour

June 12-Aug. 31

Queen + Adam Lambert

The Rhapsody Tour

June 23-Aug. 5

The Lonely Island

2019 Tour

June 15-29

Khalid

Free Spirit World Tour

June 20-Aug. 17

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne

Co-Headlining 2019 Tour

June 27-Sept. 16

JULY

Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Sheryl Crow, and Brandi Carlile

Love Alive Tour

July 9-Sept. 9

Wiz Khalifa

The Decent Exposure Tour

July 9-Aug. 15

21 Savage

I AM > I WAS Tour

July 10-Aug. 16

Beck and Cage the Elephant

The Night Running Tour

July 11-Aug. 30

Mary J. Blige and Nas

The Royalty Tour

July 11-Sept. 10

Backstreet Boys

DNA World Tour

July 12-Sept. 15

John Mayer

2019 North American Tour

July 19-Sept. 14

Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie

Co-Headlining 2019 Tour

July 20-Aug. 10

Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida

2019 Tour

July 23-Aug. 31

AUGUST

Bryan Adams and Billy Idol

Co-Headlining 2019 Tour

Aug. 1-12

Jonas Brothers

Happiness Begins Tour

Aug. 7-Oct. 20

J Balvin

Arcoiris Tour

Aug. 30-Oct. 26

