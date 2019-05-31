Listen to Miley Cyrus, RuPaul get raunchy on new EP SHE IS COMING

Miley Cyrus has returned to Bangerz territory with a little help from RuPaul.

The pop star released SHE IS COMING, the first of three 6-song EPs that will make up one collection titled SHE IS: MILEY CYRUS. SHE IS COMING features heavily hip-hop-inspired production and collaborations with the aforementioned drag superstar as well as rapper Swae Lee.

Among new songs included on the set are mid-tempo gems like the catchy, self-reflective tune “Unholy” (“I’m sick of the faking, the using, the taking, the people calling me obscene / You hate me, you love me, you just want to touch me, I’m only trying to get some peace” she sings) and the Lee-assisted, glistening bop “Party Up the Street.”

SHE IS COMING‘s standout track, however, is “Cattitude,” a fiercely queer, high-energy banger that sees Cyrus and RuPaul — who previously welcomed Cyrus to be a guest judge on the season 11 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race — rapping about sex.

“The library is officially open!” Ru says at the top of the song before declaring that his “cat is in heat,” enough so that he’s caused a “fire-p—y-five-alarm fire.”

“I love my p—y, that means I’ve got cattitude. If you don’t feel what I’m saying, I don’t f— with you,” Cyrus continues, while RuPaul goes on to describe his preferred style of oral pleasure (among other details too graphic to list here).

SHE IS HERE is the second of the EPs, expected in spring/summer 2019, followed by SHE IS EVERYTHING in fall/winter 2019.

SHE IS COMING marks Cyrus’ first collection of new music since 2017’s country-inspired album Younger Now, which contained the top-10 hit “Malibu” and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition to music, Cyrus is next set to appear on a season 5 episode of Netflix’s popular sci-fi series Black Mirror about a young girl who becomes obsessed with her favorite pop star.

Listen to SHE IS COMING above.

