Kenny Rogers hospitalized for dehydration as rep slams 'wild misinformation' about his health

Reps for Kenny Rogers are refuting rumors about his declining health.

On Friday, spokespeople for the 80-year-old country star put tabloid allegations about his near death to bed when they released a statement on his behalf on social media. In the statement, which was also obtained by PEOPLE, it was revealed that Rogers was recently hospitalized, but remains in stable health.

“Due to recent wild misinformation and speculation from several media outlets, we are issuing the following statement on behalf of Kenny Rogers: Kenny was recently admitted to a local Georgia hospital and treated for dehydration,” the statement from his rep read.

“He will remain there to complete some physical therapy to get his strength back prior to discharge,” the statement continued. “He appreciates the concern and well wishes he has received from his fans and can assure everyone he plans on sticking around through the years to come.”

News of his hospitalization comes over a year after Rogers canceled dates on his farewell tour due to “health challenges.”

The singer, who announced his retirement in 2015, shared in April 2018 that he was forced to end the last leg of his goodbye concerts.

“Kenny Rogers has been working through a series of health challenges,” his publicist said in a statement to PEOPLE. “His doctors fully expect the outcome to be great, but they have advised him to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation.”

The Country Music Hall of Famer added, “I didn’t want to take forever to retire. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on The Gambler’s Last Deal tour. I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they’ve given me throughout my career and the happiness I’ve experienced as a result of that.”

Rogers previously made references to his ailing health in a Today show interview in 2015.

“I’m sure I will miss it. I swore that I would do this until I embarrassed myself,” he said of touring. “I’m getting to where I don’t walk around well. My mobility is really driving me crazy.”

