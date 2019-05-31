Katy Perry debuts sun-kissed 'Never Really Over' music video

Katy Perry is basking in self-love, light, and a seriously huge wig in the music video for her new song “Never Really Over.”

The pop diva dropped the clip at midnight Friday, giving fans a first glimpse at the aesthetic of what many have speculated as a new album era for the “Roar” and “Firework” hitmaker. The American Idol judge’s new single “explores the nature of relationships,” according to a Capitol Music press release.

“All of our relationships — from first love, through failed love, to great love — all become a part of you,” Perry says in a statement, “so that none are ever really over, and once you accept both the dark and the light, you may find that the darkness brought you to the light.”

Perry previously teased the video on Wednesday, sharing a brief clip that saw her luxuriating in a sun-kissed field while dressed in a flowing gown and resting among a pile of men and women wearing 1970s-inspired clothing.

“Never Really Over” — which she co-wrote with Zedd, Dan Haywood, Leah Haywood, Norwegian singer Dagny, Gino Barletta, Michelle Buzz, Jason Gill, and Hayley Warner — marks Perry’s first solo pop single since her Witness album cycle ended with the release of “Hey Hey Hey” in 2018. Across the past year, the 34-year-old released a promotional holiday song titled “Cozy Little Christmas” before unveiling a Zedd collaboration called “365,” and assisting Daddy Yankee on a remix of his Latin-pop banger “Con Calma,” also featuring Snow.

Perry’s last album, 2017’s Witness, debuted at No. 1 in the United States and spawned a worldwide tour on top of hit singles “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appétit,” and “Swish Swish.”

Perry’s latest release comes amid a crowded early-summer season for pop stars, as Cardi B and Miley Cyrus are also dropping new music, with the former prepping new single “Press,” while the latter will premiere a multi-track extended play titled She Is Coming this Friday.

Watch the “Never Really Over” music video in full above.

