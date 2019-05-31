Cardi B fires back at bad 'Press' in long-teased new track

“Press, press, press, press, press/ Cardi don’t need more press.” But we need this new track.

At midnight on Friday, Cardi B unleashed “Press,” her long-teased new song firing back at her critics and bad media attention.

Since dropping Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B has gone through the media wringer and faced the anxieties of overexposure. She now raps, “Kill ’em all, put them hoes to rest/Walk in, bulletproof vest/ Please tell me who she goin’ check/ Murder scene, Cardi made a mess.”

Cardi B teased the song in December by sharing a snippet of the lyrics in a video shot from a studio. The imagery for “Press” is just as provocative. The hip-hop record breaker stares down old time-y invasive paparazzi while standing in the nude, apart from the black bars covering her private parts.

Earlier in the week, she released an image channeling serial killer Aileen Wuornos, a former sex worker who was sentenced to death after killing seven men. Wuornos claimed it was self-defense when the men either raped or attempted to rape her, but she was executed in 2002.

“Press” is Cardi B’s latest song following “Please Me,” which reunited her with Bruno Mars in a music video released in March.

