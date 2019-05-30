With their new song “Gone 2 Long,” boy band quintet PRETTYMUCH says they have just one goal: to be “better than we were yesterday.”

The young singers, who first started stealing hearts on Instagram in 2017 with their dance moves and song covers, includes Austin Porter, Nick Mara, Zion Kuwonu, Brandon Arreaga, and Edwin Honoret.

The group — formed by Simon Cowell in 2016 — stopped by the Entertainment Weekly studio for the latest of our “In the Basement” series to perform the new song, which Arreaga says is “the first official, fully produced, fully written” one by the group.

“This song is basically about, you just really have these feelings for somebody and, you know, whether they’re gone in a mental space or physically gone, the main message was just, ‘I’m trying to put on a smile, I’m trying to look in the mirror, but I miss you,'” Arreaga explains.

Mara adds: “You can actually feel the emotion in [the] song. I’m telling you man, I got chills just listening to it.”

But don’t take just their word for it. Check out some of the swoon-worthy lyrics, which include:

Promise me you won’t be gone too long, my dear

Promise me you won’t belong anywhere else but here, with me

Baby, I need ya, I need ya, I do

I can’t find my love anywhere without you

So don’t be gone too long, my dear (Oh-oh)

PRETTYMUCH’s latest EP, Phases, released May 24, comes on the heels of a banner year for the boy band. 2018 saw the group release their self-titled first EP, the release of their Ed Sheeran-penned single “Summer On You,” a fall tour, and a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards where they were also nominated for Push Artist of the Year.

Watch the video above for more of PRETTYMUCH, and check out past “In the Basement” performances from Lennon Stella, Ty Dolla $ign, and Jewel.