Nick Jonas feared his brothers would never speak to him again after band breakup

In the lead up to their new album Happiness dropping in early June, the Jonas Brothers are continuing to reveal more details about what lead to their breakup in 2013.

Appearing on an upcoming episode of CBS Sunday Morning, Nick Jonas says, “I feared that, you know, we – they would never speak to me again.”

Image zoom CBS

While Nick Jonas explains he was the one to end the group, he notes that blaming creative differences is “almost too simple.” “I think a lot of people lost the appetite for what we were putting into the world,” he explained to interviewer Tracy Smith. “So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren’t selling. We were making music that I don’t think we were all super proud of, and it wasn’t connected.”

The newly married Joe Jonas feels that the band has become better off for the split in the end. “I think it was, it was kind of, I guess you could say destiny, whatever it may be, but yeah, we got a do-over, and I think this time around we’re going to do it right.”

Check out the full interview this Sunday on CBS Sunday Morning at 9 a.m. ET.

Related content: