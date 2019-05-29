The ultimate 2019 summer music festival list

With Memorial Day weekend behind us, summer music festival season has kicked into full gear. Expect to see festival favorites like Lil Wayne and Vampire Weekend on main stages across the country — plus newer acts like Maggie Rogers and Cardi B joining in on the fun. Here’s a list of the biggest music festivals to catch before Labor Day.

Image zoom Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Governors Ball

When: May 31 to June 2

Where: New York, New York

Who: Lil Wayne, Florence + The Machine, The Strokes

Roots Picnic

When: June 1

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Who: The Roots, H.E.R., 21 Savage

Hot 97 Summer Jam

When: June 2

Where: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Who: Cardi B, Meek Mill, Migos

Image zoom Erika Goldring/WireImage

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

When: June 13 to 16

Where: Manchester, Tennessee

Who: Grand Ole Opry, Phish, Childish Gambino

Splash House

When: June 7 to 9, August 9 to 11

Where: Palm Springs, California

Who: A-Trak, Jax Jones, Soulection

Mountain Jam

When: June 13 to 16

Where: Bethel, New York

Who: Willie Nelson, Gov’t Mule, Alison Krauss

Firefly Music Festival

When: June 21 to 23

Where: Dover, Delaware

Who: Panic! At the Disco, Travis Scott, Passion Pit

Electric Forest

When: June 27 to 30

Where: Rothbury, Michigan

Who: Odesza, Kygo, Bassnectar

Image zoom Paras Griffin/WireImage

Essence Festival

When: July 5 to 7

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

Who: Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams

Burger Boogaloo

When: July 6 to 7

Where: Oakland, California

Who: The Jesus & Mary Chain, Shannon and The Clams

Forecastle

When: July 12 to 14

Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Who: The Killers, The Avett Brothers, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals

Inkcarceration Festival

When: July 12 to 14

Where: Mansfield, Ohio

Who: Shinedown, Godsmack, Taking Back Sunday

Levitate Music and Arts Festival

When: July 12 to 14

Where: Marshfield, Massachusetts

Who: Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Sublime With Rome

Pitchfork Music Festival

When: July 19 to 21

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Who: Haim, The Isley Brothers, Robyn

The Peach Music Festival

When: July 25 to 28

Where: Scranton, Pennsylvania

Who: Phil Lesh & Friends, Trey Anastasio Band, The String Cheese Incident

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Newport Folk Festival

When: July 26 to 28

Where: Newport, Rhode Island

Who: Kacey Musgraves, Maggie Rogers, Hozier

MoPop Festival

When: July 27 to 28

Where: Detroit, Michigan

Who: Vampire Weekend, Ella Mai, Lizzo

Lollapalooza

When: August 1 to 4

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Who: Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, J Balvin

Outside Lands

When: August 9 to 11

Where: San Francisco, California

Who: Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, blink-182

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty Images

Afropunk Brooklyn

When: August 24 to 25

Where: Brooklyn, New York

Who: Jill Scott, FKA twigs, Leon Bridges

Electric Zoo Evolved

When: August 30 to September 1

Where: New York, New York

Who: Diplo, Kaskade, Zedd

Made in America

When: August 31 to September 1

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Who: Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, James Blake

Related content: