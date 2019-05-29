The ultimate 2019 summer music festival list

With Memorial Day weekend behind us, summer music festival season has kicked into full gear. Expect to see festival favorites like Lil Wayne and Vampire Weekend on main stages across the country — plus newer acts like Maggie Rogers and Cardi B joining in on the fun. Here’s a list of the biggest music festivals to catch before Labor Day.
Governors Ball
When: May 31 to June 2
Where: New York, New York
Who: Lil Wayne, Florence + The Machine, The Strokes
Roots Picnic
When: June 1
Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Who: The Roots, H.E.R., 21 Savage
Hot 97 Summer Jam
When: June 2
Where: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Who: Cardi B, Meek Mill, Migos
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
When: June 13 to 16
Where: Manchester, Tennessee
Who: Grand Ole Opry, Phish, Childish Gambino
Splash House
When: June 7 to 9, August 9 to 11
Where: Palm Springs, California
Who: A-Trak, Jax Jones, Soulection
Mountain Jam
When: June 13 to 16
Where: Bethel, New York
Who: Willie Nelson, Gov’t Mule, Alison Krauss
Firefly Music Festival
When: June 21 to 23
Where: Dover, Delaware
Who: Panic! At the Disco, Travis Scott, Passion Pit
Electric Forest
When: June 27 to 30
Where: Rothbury, Michigan
Who: Odesza, Kygo, Bassnectar
Essence Festival
When: July 5 to 7
Where: New Orleans, Louisiana
Who: Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams
Burger Boogaloo
When: July 6 to 7
Where: Oakland, California
Who: The Jesus & Mary Chain, Shannon and The Clams
Forecastle
When: July 12 to 14
Where: Louisville, Kentucky
Who: The Killers, The Avett Brothers, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals
Inkcarceration Festival
When: July 12 to 14
Where: Mansfield, Ohio
Who: Shinedown, Godsmack, Taking Back Sunday
Levitate Music and Arts Festival
When: July 12 to 14
Where: Marshfield, Massachusetts
Who: Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Sublime With Rome
Pitchfork Music Festival
When: July 19 to 21
Where: Chicago, Illinois
Who: Haim, The Isley Brothers, Robyn
The Peach Music Festival
When: July 25 to 28
Where: Scranton, Pennsylvania
Who: Phil Lesh & Friends, Trey Anastasio Band, The String Cheese Incident
Newport Folk Festival
When: July 26 to 28
Where: Newport, Rhode Island
Who: Kacey Musgraves, Maggie Rogers, Hozier
MoPop Festival
When: July 27 to 28
Where: Detroit, Michigan
Who: Vampire Weekend, Ella Mai, Lizzo
Lollapalooza
When: August 1 to 4
Where: Chicago, Illinois
Who: Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, J Balvin
Outside Lands
When: August 9 to 11
Where: San Francisco, California
Who: Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, blink-182
Afropunk Brooklyn
When: August 24 to 25
Where: Brooklyn, New York
Who: Jill Scott, FKA twigs, Leon Bridges
Electric Zoo Evolved
When: August 30 to September 1
Where: New York, New York
Who: Diplo, Kaskade, Zedd
Made in America
When: August 31 to September 1
Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Who: Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, James Blake
