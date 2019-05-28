Katy Perry announces new single 'Never Really Over'

Katy Perry is roaring back to solo music with a new single on the way.

The pop icon revealed Tuesday the name of her upcoming song, “Never Really Over,” which is set for release this Friday.

Perry also unveiled the new tune’s colorful, orange-bordered cover art, which sees the 34-year-old throwing her head back in ecstasy while the locks of her golden wig cascade over her shoulders as she stands in a sun-kissed locale. A flowy orange dress (and purple eyeshadow) complete the look.

Further details regarding the song were not included in Perry’s announcement, though fans have speculated that the song is a collaboration with electronic music producers Zedd and Dreamlab , and could possibly serve as the lead single for an upcoming studio album. (A representative for Perry did not immediately respond to EW’s request for clarification).

“Never Really Over” will mark Perry’s first solo pop single since her Witness album cycle ended with the release of “Hey Hey Hey” in 2018. Since then, Perry dropped a promotional Christmas song through Amazon titled “Cozy Little Christmas,” premiered a Zedd collaboration called “365,” and assisted Daddy Yankee on a remix of his Latin-pop banger “Con Calma.”

Perry hasn’t released an album since 2017’s Witness, which debuted at No. 1 in the United States and spawned hit singles “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appétit,” and “Swish Swish.”

In addition to Perry, Cardi B and Miley Cyrus are also scheduled to release new music this week, with the former prepping a song called “Press,” while the latter will debut a multi-track extended play titled She Is Coming.

“Never Really Over” is slated for release this Friday, May 31 on all platforms, and is available to pre-save on Spotify here.

Related content: