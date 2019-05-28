Barry Manilow is returning to Broadway

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Barry Manilow is coming back to Broadway.

The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning musician announced on Tuesday that he would take the stage at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre from July 26-Aug. 17.

“I am thrilled to be returning to my hometown of New York City and performing once again on Broadway,” Manilow said in a statement. “It holds a very special place in my heart.”

This is far from Manilow’s first time on Broadway. His first run in 1977 earned him a Special Tony Award and produced the best-selling live album Manilow on Broadway. He returned in 2013 for a sold-out eight-week run at the St. James Theater.

Check out the full list of performances below. Tickets go on sale starting Monday, June 3 on TicketMaster’s website.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, July 26 at 8PM

Saturday, July 27 at 8PM

Sunday, July 28 at 7PM

Tuesday, July 30 at 7PM

Wednesday, July 31 at 7PM

Friday, August 2 at 8PM

Saturday, August 3 at 8PM

Sunday, August 4 at 7PM

Tuesday, August 6 at 7PM

Wednesday, August 7 at 7PM

Friday, August 9 at 8PM

Saturday, August 10 at 8PM

Sunday, August 11 at 7PM

Tuesday, August 13 at 7PM

Wednesday, August 14 at 7PM

Friday, August 16 at 8PM

Saturday, August 17 at 8PM

