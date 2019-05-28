Barry Manilow is returning to Broadway

Barry Manilow is coming back to Broadway.
The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning musician announced on Tuesday that he would take the stage at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre from July 26-Aug. 17.
“I am thrilled to be returning to my hometown of New York City and performing once again on Broadway,” Manilow said in a statement. “It holds a very special place in my heart.”
This is far from Manilow’s first time on Broadway. His first run in 1977 earned him a Special Tony Award and produced the best-selling live album Manilow on Broadway. He returned in 2013 for a sold-out eight-week run at the St. James Theater.
Check out the full list of performances below. Tickets go on sale starting Monday, June 3 on TicketMaster’s website.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Friday, July 26 at 8PM
Saturday, July 27 at 8PM
Sunday, July 28 at 7PM
Tuesday, July 30 at 7PM
Wednesday, July 31 at 7PM
Friday, August 2 at 8PM
Saturday, August 3 at 8PM
Sunday, August 4 at 7PM
Tuesday, August 6 at 7PM
Wednesday, August 7 at 7PM
Friday, August 9 at 8PM
Saturday, August 10 at 8PM
Sunday, August 11 at 7PM
Tuesday, August 13 at 7PM
Wednesday, August 14 at 7PM
Friday, August 16 at 8PM
Saturday, August 17 at 8PM
