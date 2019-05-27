Miley Cyrus to release new EP She Is Coming this week

She Is Coming is… well… coming!

Pop star Miley Cyrus confirmed Monday she will release new music this Friday, May 31 in the form of an extended play featuring several new tracks.

Cyrus also revealed the black-and-white cover art for the EP, which sees the 26-year-old posing in a crop top with the words “Never mind the bollocks” splashed across the front.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus/Instagram

The announcement comes after Cyrus performed three new songs at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend show Saturday in the United Kingdom, including “Mother’s Daughter,” “Dream,” and an electronic-infused banger titled “Cattitude,” in which she references the alleged Cardi B/Nicki Minaj feud by rapping “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.”

Miley Peforming Cattitude tonight. pic.twitter.com/qldcy4xZWP — Miley Cyrus Charts (@CyrusOnChart) May 26, 2019

SHE IS COMING! SHE IS MOTHER’S DAUGHTER! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fNqL8xnZcW — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 25, 2019

Cyrus previously teased She Is Coming with various teasers on social media after unveiling a snippet of a new song called “Bad Karma” in a video filmed as she and husband Liam Hemsworth made their way to the 2019 Met Gala on May 6.

.@MileyCyrus jams out to an extended clip of her new song “Bad Karma” rumored to feature @ShawnMendes on her way to yesterday’s #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/UMuT9hs70s — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) May 7, 2019

The EP will mark Cyrus’ first collection of new music since 2017’s full-length album Younger Now, which spawned the top-10 hit “Malibu” and reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition to working on new music, Cyrus has also appeared in several television projects in recent months; In February, she went undercover in boy drag to surprise the RuPaul’s Drag Race Werk Room on the Emmy-winning reality competition’s season 11 premiere, and is next set to appear on a season 5 episode of Netflix’s popular sci-fi series Black Mirror.

She Is Coming — available to pre-save on Spotify or pre-order on Apple Music here — drops Friday. Watch Cyrus perform “Cattitude” above.

